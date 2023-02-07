Montana Senator Put in ‘Twitter Jail’ for Posting Hunting Picture
SUSPENDED
Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) found himself suspended on Twitter Tuesday morning after violating the platform’s sensitive media policy by changing his profile picture to an image of him and his wife holding up a dead animal they’d presumably killed while hunting. Twitter said it fell under their ban on “graphic violence or adult content,” CNN reported, though the company told Daines office that the policy only exists because the platform doesn’t have the capability to label such photos as NSFW. Daines’ spokesperson told CNN the decision was “preposterous,” while a spokesperson for the National Republican Senatorial Committee called it “insane.” Daines’ team said Twitter told them the suspension would not be lifted until the photo was changed. Fellow Republicans, such as Sen. Ted Cruz, took to Twitter to defend Daines and criticize CEO Elon Musk, using the slogan #FreeSteveDaines.