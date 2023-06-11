Moose Killed by Authorities After Wandering Onto Connecticut Airport Grounds
SAD DAY
Environmental officials in Connecticut killed a moose after it wandered onto the grounds of a major airport late last week, according to reports. The moose was first seen Friday walking along a road at Bradley International Airport, according to the Associated Press. Officials quickly decided to put it down due to its proximity to the airport and a nearby highway. “When moose are roaming in high-traffic areas such as airports and public roadways it can be a public safety concern and both DEEP and airport staff are authorized to euthanize a moose if deemed necessary,” a spokesman for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said in a statement. The moose reportedly never reached the airport’s runways, which are protected by a perimeter fence. DEEP estimates that the animal was one of between 100 and 150 in the state.