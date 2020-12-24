More Florida Iguanas May Fall From Trees This Year Than in the Past 20
RAINING REPTILES
The National Weather Service is predicting the highest amount of reptilian precipitation in two decades as Florida braces for a frigid winter. Iguanas across the state may fall from their perches on tree branches as the temperature in some regions of Florida plummets more than 50 degrees from Christmas Eve to Christmas, dropping 80 degrees Fahrenheit to 30. Low temperatures paralyze the cold-blooded lizards, causing them to slide out of trees. The cold does not often kill them, though: When the air warms, they regain mobility. The cold snap, which is predicted to reach the state’s lowest winter temperature in 21 years, will likely stun thousands of the reptiles. The National Weather Service tweeted, “Brrr! Much colder temps expected for Christmas. Low temperatures in the 30s/40s and falling Iguanas are possible. Keep up with forecast changes and stay warm!”