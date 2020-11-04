More Than 90K New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Election Day in U.S.
FAR FROM OVER
On the same day that a record number of voters cast their ballots in the 2020 presidential election, the United States also recorded 91,530 new COVID-19 cases, according to CNN. This is the second-highest number of new infections since the pandemic started, proving experts’ forewarnings that we’re in the midst of yet another surge in cases. The days leading up to the election recorded the country’s five highest days of new cases since Oct. 29. Experts warn that things will only get worse. “We have seen a doubling of Covid-positive patients in the last several weeks,” chief medical officer of CHI Health, Dr. Cary Ward, said of Nebraska. “No doubt if this trend continues, not just our hospitals, but every hospital in the state could be at capacity.”