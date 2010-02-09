More Trouble for Toyota

CHEAT SHEET
It didn't seem possible, but this week may actually get worse for Toyota, as federal officials announced plans to investigate complaints of faulty steering on 2009 and 2010 Toyota Corollas. The company has so far recalled 8.5 million cars, including, most recently, 2010 Priuses. After receiving around 80 complaints about the Corolla models, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has made plans to determine whether the problem requires a full-scale investigation, but tout the current inquiry as standard procedure for any complaint.