Most Troops Say Gays Should Serve

A majority of active-duty and reserve service members would not object to openly gay people serving in the military, said sources close to a Defense Department survey. The survey's results will most likely be included in a Pentagon report to President Barack Obama on December 1 that will detail how the military will cope with the end of the infamous "don't ask, don't tell" law. Although a majority said they would not oppose changing the law, some surveyed not only objected to having gays in the military, but said they would quit if the policy changed. The Pentagon sent the survey to 400,000 active-duty and reserve troops in July, and at least 103,000 responses were sent in. In the survey, service men were asked if they had ever shared a room or shower with gay peers or how they might act if a gay service member lived with a same-sex partner on base.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10