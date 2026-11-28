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The nor’easter that pummeled the East Coast on Thanksgiving apparently had more bluster than Donald Trump.

Powerful winds dislodged part of the tarp that has obscured the Kennedy Center’s facade since a judge ordered Trump’s name removed from the building in May, revealing that the hastily installed lettering had, in fact, been taken down.

The exposed facade, Trump free. Screenshot

Video footage aired by Washington’s NBC4 on Friday night shows most of the tarp still attached to the scaffolding after the storm, but one upper corner had come loose, revealing a blank space where Trump’s name had been.

The saga of the Kennedy Center’s botched, unauthorized renaming began in December 2025 when Trump’s name appeared above John F. Kennedy’s on the building’s facade in a mismatched typeface.

The Kennedy Center as it appeared in June, with Trump's name included. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

The abrupt vanity project sparked a public outcry and a legal battle over Trump’s attempt to emblazon yet another building with his name.

But the Trump-stacked Kennedy Center board made another attempt to rename the building, only to be thwarted again by the courts.

A balloon depicting US President Donald Trump is seen flying as people gather during a rally in support of the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2026. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Trump allies tried to strong-arm the board into changing the name by dangling funding contingent on the institution bearing the octogenarian president’s name.

But the courts determined that the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts was created by an act of Congress, so it cannot be renamed without congressional approval.

The unauthorized re-naming lasted six months. KENT NISHIMURA/Kent Nishimura, Getty Images

“Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it,” U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper wrote in a scathing, 93-page decision in May.

The 1964 law naming the performing arts center after Kennedy designated it the “sole memorial” to the assassinated president.

The exterior of the Kennedy Center one day after its board voted to close the center for repairs. REUTERS/Aaron Schwartz

Curiously, the scaffolding and tarps used during the removal of Trump’s name have remained in place, obscuring the building’s original name.

The board also voted to shutter the performing arts venue for two years to undertake what it deemed urgent renovations, costing up to $257 million.

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Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH), who sits on the Kennedy Center board, is suing over the closure, renovation plan, and renaming.

In August, the president threatened to raze the entire building if his plan wasn’t approved. But Thursday’s storm left the building intact—and offered Washingtonians a glimpse of a Trump-free Kennedy Center.

D.C. Commissioner Robert Vinson Brannum had a simpler explanation for the Thanksgiving turn of events: “God has a sense of humor.”