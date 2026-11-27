GOING OUT ON TOP Racing Legend Announces Shock Retirement at 33 The news surprised both his fans and rivals. Pablo Morano/REUTERS/Pablo Morano # 2

Spanish motorcycle racer Marc Marquez will retire after this weekend’s Valencia Grand Prix, capping a storied 19-season career. Marquez announced it in a video on Friday, five days after clinching his eighth MotoGP World Championship at the Portuguese Grand Prix. In a nod to the film Love Actually, the racer held up a series of placards saying, “Thank you to everyone who’s been part of this journey. I hope you’ve enjoyed it as much as I have. This will be my last race in MotoGP. We made history.” Reuters reports that Marquez decided to retire due to recurring injuries and operations. “Sometimes you need to understand the situation, but it’s true that the situation this year was on the limit,” he said. Marquez began racing in 2013 and won his first MotoGP World Championship at age 20. In 2020, he crashed and broke his arm during the opening race of the season and underwent four operations.

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