Move to Impeach South Dakota AG Over Fatal Crash Put on Hold
SLOW BURN
A bipartisan group of South Dakota lawmakers pushed for impeachment proceedings against state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg after he was charged with distracted and careless driving in connection with a fatal crash—and after authorities released video of his police interrogation. But that effort has now fizzled, with the state House of Representatives voting Monday to put it on pause until the charges against Ravnsborg are resolved. The delay comes after the court ordered officials not to release any more evidence against Ravnsborg until the case is adjudicated. The Republican faces three misdemeanors for running over Joe Boever on a remote highway on Sept. 12. He told police he didn’t see what he struck—even as investigators noted that the victim’s face smashed through his windshield, as evidence by eyeglasses found inside Ravnsborg’s car. Cops also told Ravnsborg his phone records show he was scanning political articles a minute before the deadly crash.