Mpox, Formerly Monkeypox, No Longer a Global Health Emergency, WHO Says
WINDING DOWN
Mpox—previously known as monkeypox—is no longer a global health emergency, the World Health Organization announced Thursday. “We now see steady progress in controlling the outbreak based on the lessons of HIV and working closely with the most affected communities,” said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday. While encouraged by the progress, Ghebreyesus said the disease does continue “to pose significant public health challenges.” WHO declared mpox—which causes a painful rash, sores, muscle aches, and a fever—a public health emergency of international concern in July 2022. Since then, more than 87,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, with 140 people dying from the infection. WHO’s announcement Thursday comes just days after an uptick in Chicago cases alarmed local authorities.