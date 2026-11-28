INTERRUPTED MS Now Cuts Short Live Broadcast as Earthquake Shakes Studio It shook the camera and triggered alarms.

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An MS Now host was forced to cut to advertisements when an earthquake struck in the middle of a live broadcast. MS Now’s Jacob Soboroff was interviewing a guest Saturday morning when a camera began to shake, and an alarm sounded. “Hey, Norm, stay with us. We’ll take a quick commercial break here in Los Angeles. As happens sometimes in L.A., we’re having a little bit of an earthquake. We’ll be right back, everybody,” he said. The program cut to a commercial, and when he returned on air, Sobroff assured viewers that “everything’s all good out here in Southern California.” Sobroff later posted on his X account: “my first on-air earthquake! well that was a treat.” The earthquake, measuring around 5.0 magnitude, struck at 9:31 a.m. local time, about 4 miles southwest of Manhattan Beach. Early reports said there was no reported structural damage or injuries. Two further earthquakes measuring 3.0 and 2.5 occurred shortly after the initial tremor.

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