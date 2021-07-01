Mumbai Dad Allegedly Fed His Three Kids Poison Disguised as Ice Cream
HE WAS MAD AT HIS WIFE
A father in Mumbai, India, is accused of feeding his three children rat poison disguised as ice cream—killing one of them—after an argument with his wife. The Times of India reports that Mohammed Ali Naushad Ansari’s 6-year-old son died after eating the concoction, and his younger siblings are in the hospital. His wife, Nazia Begum, told police that her husband initially claimed it was an accident but later confessed he did it on purpose. “The couple often fought over money and on June 25, Nazia left home and went to stay with her sister after a tiff with her husband. Within an hour of Nazia leaving, Ansari took the children out under the pretext that he would treat them to ice cream but he forcibly fed them rat poison instead,” senior inspector Prakash Chougale said. Ansari fled before police could arrest him.