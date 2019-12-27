CHEAT SHEET
    Municipal Police Chief Arrested in Connection With Mormon Massacre

    Emma Tucker

    Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters

    Mexican authorities have arrested a municipal police chief for his suspected links to a cartel massacre that killed three American women and six children from Mormon families last month in Sonora, Mexico. Fidel Alejandro Villegas, police chief of the municipality of Janos, is suspected to have ties to organized crime, according to Mexican media outlets. The details of his role in the massacre are still unclear. Authorities have pointed to the possibility that the members of a fundamentalist Mormon community could have been mistaken as another cartel group. Several suspects have been arrested in Mexico in connection with the ambush, which claimed vast media attention and incited outrage across the U.S. and Mexico.

