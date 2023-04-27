Murderer Ordered Back to South Carolina Prison After Botched Early Release
WAIT, COME BACK
A convicted murderer released 16 years early from a 35-year sentence has been ordered back to prison, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Thursday. Jeroid John Price was convicted for murder in 2002, but released earlier this month after informing the Department of Corrections about another dangerous inmate that had escaped prison in 2017. Now, SLED has obtained an active order from the state’s supreme court to take Price back into custody. “SLED is working with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC), as well as local, state and federal law enforcement partners,” the release said. “Price is urged to turn himself in immediately.” Last week, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson claimed that “proper procedure” wasn’t followed during Price’s release. Prior to SLED’s announcement Thursday, Price’s lawyer argued to the South Carolina Supreme Court that, since he previously informed on an escaped inmate, Price would be killed if he had to go back to prison.