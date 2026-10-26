 Skip to main content
VEGE-FIGHT

Murderer’s Bonkers Prison Food Request Rejected by Court

A convicted killer attempts to use human rights law to secure his favorite salty breakfast spread.

PRODUCTION - 08 July 2022, Australia, Wollongong: Jars of the popular Australian spread Vegemite stand on a shelf in a supermarket. Vegemite was developed around 100 years ago, and the first jar was sold in 1923. (to dpa-Korr "100 years of Vegemite - Australia's most iconic spread") Photo: Michelle Ostwald/dpa (Photo by Michelle Ostwald/picture alliance via Getty Images)

picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

By Leigh Kimmins

A court knocked down a convict’s bizarre legal battle to force prison authorities to serve him an iconic food item. The legal showdown concluded on Monday after a judge rejected an appeal brought by 55-year-old Andre McKechnie, who is serving a life sentence for murder. McKechnie sued state corrections officials in Victoria, Australia, arguing that withholding Vegemite—a salty, yeast-based byproduct of beer brewing—denied him his right under the Charter of Human Rights and Responsibilities Act to “enjoy his culture as an Australian in the community with other persons of Australian background.” Justice Claire Harris acknowledged that the refusal to allow McKechnie his favorite spread “limited his cultural rights” under the Charter. However, she ruled the security risks far outweighed his culinary desires. “The limitation on Mr. McKechnie’s ability to enjoy Vegemite in community with other persons of Australian background is primarily that he is a prisoner,” Harris noted in her 47-page judgment. Prison officials testified that the spread has been banned across the state’s 12 facilities for two decades because its strong scent impairs drug-detection dogs and its yeast content can be used to brew contraband alcohol. McKechnie claimed the denial left him feeling “deprived of being able to practice my Australian culture, sad and disconnected from my family and community.”

Read it at CNN

CHEAT SHEET

Father and Two Sons Killed in Plane Crash

Murderer’s Bonkers Prison Food Request Rejected by Court

Florida Woman Rewarded After 4AM Banana Costume Heroics

Grammy Winner Learns Fate in Tequila Bottle Beatdown Case

Climber Left Clinging to Cliff as Daredevil Move Backfires

United Flight Declares Emergency in Tense Landing

SEE MORE CHEATS