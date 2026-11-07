MAGA’S YES MEN Murdoch Paper Sounds Alarm Over Trump’s Shrinking Inner Circle The Wall Street Journal writes that a firewall between the president and a circle of sycophants is now gone. Eric Lee/REUTERS

Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal is warning that Donald Trump’s inner circle will shrink dangerously small with Stephen Miller running the staff.

Without the guidance of his fired chief of staff, Susie Wiles, the Journal writes in an editorial that Trump will likely be surrounded exclusively by yes-men like Miller—a dangerous prospect for the country as the 80-year-old president grows more unhinged.

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“Wiles is one of the few people in the White House orbit who isn’t a source of problems,” its editorial board writes. “She is a grown-up who imposed some order and kept the schemers in line. She brought in outsiders to let Trump hear other points of view. But the schemers got her in the end.”

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With Miller at the helm, the president’s top adviser and gatekeeper is also the administration’s biggest immigration hardliner.

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This means that the “risks of bad mistakes increase,” the paper warned.

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Wiles appears to be the scapegoat for Trump’s humiliating midterms wipeout. Trump made her axing official on Friday afternoon, announcing that Miller would replace her starting Monday.

Trump praised Wiles for doing “an outstanding job” and said she will be moving over to the “Trump Political Operation.” Trump has repeatedly teased odd new positions for his fired officials, like Noem being named the special envoy for the Shield of the Americas, but none have had any real influence in the administration after their axing.

Trump has told 60 Minutes correspondent Ross Douthat this week that he will be “doing maybe a few changes” in his cabinet but did not want to name names. Asked whether he still had confidence in Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trump said he did, then launched into a lengthy boast about “winning two wars” and “taking billions” from Venezuela. Hegseth was rumored to be on the chopping block, too, but now appears safe with Wiles gone—a fact he appeared to celebrate on Friday afternoon.

Pete Hegseth was rumored to be on the chopping block in the wake of this week’s midterms wipeout, but his job appears safer now with Wiles gone. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Trump’s full interview with Douthat will air Sunday on 60 Minutes, which has been riven with discord since MAGA-curious CBS News chief Bari Weiss took the reins in October 2025.

As a whole, Trump has refused to take responsibility for his party’s Election Day nightmare.

Speaking at the NASA Kennedy Space Center on Friday, he told the crowd: “Despite the $3 trillion lost yesterday... all because of an election. I wonder what that means... By the way, I was not on the ballot just in case... If we were on the ballot, we would have won. But we weren’t.”

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