The paper speculated that the leader of the free world might prefer another political system.

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President Donald Trump has been knifed by Rupert Murdoch’s newspaper.

The editorial board of the 95-year-old media mogul’s flagship newspaper, The Wall Street Journal, weighed in on the ongoing Chinese spy scandal that has seen Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang lose his job and then be reinstated at Trump’s behest.

The computer chip titan’s stock jumped $950 billion on Monday, the biggest single-day market value gain for any company in stock market history, after news that the 63-year-old would return to work as Nvidia CEO after resigning amid reports that he had been honey-trapped by an alleged agent of Beijing, Alice Huang, who is no relation.

The president went out to bat for the Nvidia CEO. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump is understood to have spent much of the previous week pushing for his leather-jacket-wearing ally to be reinstated, and his role in the saga has clearly infuriated the Journal’s editorial board, which suggested it showed little regard for political norms.

“We’re beginning to understand why Mr. Trump so admires Xi Jinping,” the board wrote. “He likes the way China’s Communist Party boss can give orders to private companies and ignore the law when it suits his purposes.”

Earlier in the piece, they’d written: “Call it the Donald Trump market put, but his extraordinary political intervention will have legal and political costs.”

There are fears that the specific insight Huang holds as CEO may have reached China via his alleged spy lover’s firm, Megaspeed. There are also concerns that Huang misled both the Nvidia board and the general public about the relationship. It is widely reported that he also had two other affairs, one with Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare, Kimberly Powell, as well as another alleged fling with a tech firm employee. The Journal noted that his affair with Alice Huang has made Nvidia vulnerable to shareholder lawsuits.

Huang has been married to his wife, Lori Huang, for 41 years and has two children with her, Spencer, 36, and Madison, 35, both of whom work at Nvidia.

Huang stepped down from his post on Nov. 12. Manami Yamada/REUTERS

There is also the political headache: with Democrats set to take over both chambers of Congress in January, their investigative powers will be greatly bolstered.

But Bloomberg reported that Nvidia’s board may have made the decision without speaking to the company’s executives, potentially out of fear of legal risks from Trump if they didn’t.

Jensen Huang and his wife, Lori Huang. Craig T Fruchtman/WireImage

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that senior leaders were only told about the decision to bring him back at the last minute.

“Mr. Trump claimed his administration had conducted a ‘very thorough investigation’ into Nvidia, and Mr. Huang was ‘exonerated,’” the Journal’s board wrote. “That must be the quickest very thorough investigation in history.”

With Alice Huang. CTI via Reuters TV

“I spoke to [Nvidia], let me put it that way,” he told CNBC’s Eamon Javers on Monday. “And I convinced them, I made the deal.”

He added that Nvidia’s board “did ask for assurance on the national security threat. And we gave them assurances at least with everything we know, and we know a lot.”

Murdoch’s people also suggested that the real reason Trump had helped Huang as he did was for the sake of the stock market, rather than for Huang himself.

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It is understood that Trump holds a number of shares in the company, although the White House has insisted they have been managed by a third party since he returned to the Oval Office last year.

His financial disclosures to the Office of Government Ethics on November 5 showed he held between 32,000 and 370,000 shares on September 30.

Several Nvidia employees told the Times that Huang and Powell (pictured) were seen being affectionate with each other. NVIDIA

If that number was at the lower range, 32,000, then when Nvidia’s shares leaped on Monday, Trump minimum return would have been $1.3 million.

At the upper threshold, he could have made $15 million, The Financial Times reports.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.