Murdoch Pie Thrower Jailed

He’s lucky his sentencing didn’t come from Wendi: Jonathan May-Bowles has been given six weeks in jail for throwing a foam pie at Rupert Murdoch during parliamentary hearings last month. May-Bowles, 26, who also goes by Jonnie Marbles, was instantly slapped by Murdoch’s wife, Wendi Deng, for the outburst, but still managed to get some foam on the jacket of the News Corp. mogul. Marbles has confessed to being the culprit and mocked Murdoch’s statements to Parliament after pleading guilty last week by saying, “I would just like to say this has been the most humble day of my life."