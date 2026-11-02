 Skip to main content
SIZE MATTERS

Must-Win MAGA Candidate Humiliated by Tiny Crowd Size

Ken Paxton struggled to lift a crowd of dozens as his opponent rallied at a venue that holds thousands.

By Leigh Kimmins

President Donald Trump’s handpicked Senate candidate has struggled to fill a bar in Texas as he limps towards Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Scandal-ridden Attorney General Ken Paxton is vying to become a senator for the Lone Star State, facing popular Democratic upstart James Talarico.

In a bid to stave off an upset, Paxton is on a bus tour across smaller venues in Texas. Last week, his “Come and Take It Tour” descended into hilarity as only a few dozen people came to see him rhyme off MAGA talking points at the Arc Light Bar & Grill in San Angelo.

paxton
FORGOT THE ALAMO

MAGA Senate Hopeful Scraps Grand Finale After Small Crowds

Annabella Rosciglione

Sunday wasn’t much different. After a stop in Tyler, Smith County, Paxton took his campaign bus to the Angry Elephant on the edge of San Antonio.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l7pGoDV4SsU

KSAT 12 cameras showed the uninspiring crowd.

KSAT 12

There, he was met by a tepid, aging crowd, according to footage from the event. “TENS -- literally a HANDFUL -- of people go wild for Ken Paxton! 🔥” wrote independent journalist Aaron Rupar online, sharing a clip of Paxton’s lukewarm entrance.

“My daughter’s quinceañera had a bigger turnout than this mess lol,” one person replied. Another said, “A handful of people in the room and 43 percent in the Siena poll. The crowd matches the numbers.”

In the video, Paxton walks out to muted applause and disparate whoops as “God Blessed Texas” by Little Texas plays. “I think this is becoming my favorite place,” he says, seemingly trying to whip up the crowd.

The Angry Elephant is a politically themed bar and grill with seven locations in Texas.

KSAT 12

“A handful of people in the room and 43 percent in the Siena poll. The crowd matches the numbers,” one commentator noted.

KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 1: People attend a campaign rally at The Angry Elephant on November 1, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. In what has become the most expensive senate race in U.S. history, Paxton and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, Texas State Rep. James Talarico are running neck-and-neck in a state that President Donald Trump won by 14 percentage points in 2024. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

People attend the campaign rally at The Angry Elephant.

Adam Gray/Getty Images

When Paxton spoke at the same roadhouse in August, he drew roughly 200 people, according to news coverage from the time. This time, though, estimates placed the crowd at half that size.

One attendee said the crowd was “dismal.”

Talarico also campaigned in San Antonio on Sunday. He took his roadshow downtown to the much larger Espee, a boutique amphitheater with a capacity of over 3,000.

The crowd was much more energetic and younger, too. Talarico highlighted his ties to the city, telling the crowd, “It’s so good to be back in this city where I taught sixth grade language arts at Rhodes Middle School; this city has taught me how to lead.”

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 01: Supporters hold signs and cheer as they wait for the arrival of Texas Democratic Senate candidate, State Rep. James Talarico during a Dia de los Muertos concert rally at The Espee on November 01, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. Talarico is running against Republican Senate candidate, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton with both sides and their supporters spending a combined $560 million, making it the most expensive senate race in U.S. history. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Supporters hold signs and cheer as they wait for Texas Democratic Senate candidate State Rep. James Talarico to arrive during a Día de los Muertos concert rally at The Espee.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 01: Supporters cheer for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, Texas State Rep. James Talarico as he speak during a Dia de los Muertos concert rally at The Espee on November 01, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. Talarico is running against Republican Senate candidate, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton with both sides and their supporters spending a combined $560 million, making it the most expensive senate race in U.S. history. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The venue has a capacity of over 3,000.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

It comes as Paxton’s campaign canceled a splashy final campaign event just days ahead of Election Day. Paxton was supposed to end his “Come and Take It” bus tour at The Alamo on Monday. But those plans have been upended as his campaign added stops in Conroe and Allen, suburban towns in the Houston and Dallas areas, respectively, hundreds of miles from the famous battleground.

“No one’s going to Ken Paxton’s rallies, so he’s canceling them and hoping Elon Musk will buy this seat for him,” Talarico said in a statement Friday, pointing to the $200 million the world’s richest man has put into the race for Paxton.

“Texas deserves a Senator that shows up — not one that hides behind a pile of money.”

Polling shows Talarico leading with 49 percent, and Paxton trailing at 43 percent.

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Leigh Kimmins
Leigh KimminsReporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW