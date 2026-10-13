 Skip to main content
PRAYING FOR AN ANSWER

Must-Win MAGA Christian Cornered Over Truth About Faith

Ken Paxton is facing questions at a critical moment in his campaign.

Ken Paxton

Joel Angel Juarez/REUTERS

By William Vaillancourt

Questions have emerged about the church attendance of Republican Texas Senate candidate Ken Paxton, a self-described “committed Christian.”

Paxton, 63, faces Democrat James Talarico, a 37-year-old Presbyterian seminarian, in one of the country’s most-watched midterm races.

Paxton, the Texas attorney general, has said faith is a big part of his life and even influences his decision-making on the job, but he hasn’t disclosed which church he attends or how often, according to a report in the Houston Chronicle.

Donald Trump and Republican US Senate candidate Ken Paxton attend a campaign rally at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas, US, October 7, 2026.
EATING HIS WORDS

Must-Win MAGA Candidate Cornered on Embarrassing Leaks

Will Neal

Paxton used to attend Plano megachurch Prestonwood Baptist Church. He hadn’t attended “in years,” his adviser, Michelle Smith, said in March, in response to a story about how that church’s pastor, Jack Graham, had joined Sen. John Cornyn’s faith council ahead of the GOP primary runoff.

Paxton has visited political allies’ churches during his campaign, according to the report. Robert Jeffress, the senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas, said the attorney general was there a few weeks ago, and state Rep. Mitch Little said Paxton stopped by his church this summer.

Paxton finds himself in a competitive race to keep Texas' Senate seat in GOP hands.

Paxton finds himself in a competitive race to keep Texas' Senate seat in GOP hands.

Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

When asked by the Chronicle where Paxton has been going to church regularly, Little said he didn’t know, but said Paxton’s faith is “deep and meaningful.”

In a statement to Hearst Newspapers, Paxton said he has been practicing his faith “at churches in communities all across Texas.”

“I’m a committed Christian, and my faith guides every area of my life, from how I lead to the decisions I make for Texans every day,” he said. “Right now, my focus is on meeting Texans where they are, and that includes sitting in the pews alongside them on Sunday mornings.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the Paxton campaign and his office for comment.

The Trump-endorsed candidate won the GOP primary despite a history of scandals.

The Trump-endorsed candidate won the GOP primary despite a history of scandals.

Evan Vucci/Reuters

Paxton, who helped found the Stonebriar Community Church in Frisco, Texas, also quoted his favorite Bible verse to Hearst Newspapers: Proverbs 3:5-6 from the Old Testament.

“‘Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight,’” Paxton said, quoting the New International Version. “That’s my message to every Texan. Trust in the Lord, submit to Him in all your ways, and He will make your paths straight.”

Events in Paxton’s personal life have also spurred questions about his faith. Last July, his wife Angela announced that she had filed for divorce “on biblical grounds.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks at the Republican National Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas, U.S., September 9, 2026.
EX FACTOR

Busted MAGA Cheater’s Wife Makes Thinly-Veiled Swipe

Will Neal

Former Southern Baptist pastor Rick Scarborough told the Chronicle that Paxton’s divorce could “suppress Christians even voting,” and that the candidate has “departed” from the tenets of his faith.

“If he would make a return, then we would see the church rally to his assistance, and I, for one, would do all I could to make sure that the Christian community knew about the repentance,” said Scarborough, who supports Paxton, but unenthusiastically.

Paxton should be open about his private life, Scarborough said. “But thus far, I’ve not been able to get Ken to do that,” he said.

Play Video

Paxton has made overtly pro-religion decisions while in office, such as supporting a state law requiring the display of the Ten Commandments in public schools.

In June, Paxton also claimed that he was “delivered by God” to make it through his impeachment on corruption charges a few years ago.

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
William Vaillancourt
William VaillancourtReporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW