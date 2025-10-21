My Night at a Bravo Reality Star’s Booze-Free Bar

When you don’t drink alcohol, nightlife can seem a bit bland, but the rise of sober and sober-curious crowds has changed everything about the booze-free scene.

I don’t call myself “sober,” but I prefer not to drink, often going on months-long alcohol-free spurts with an occasional drink for special occasions. While I am healthier and clearer-headed overall, being a non-drinker presents its own challenges. (It will always feel a bit strange to hold a water-filled Solo cup at a party, for instance, and finding a third place for dates and after-hours events can be a struggle.) Enter: Soft Bar, Brooklyn’s newest watering hole, founded by Bravo star Carl Radke, where non-drinkers need never resort to a water-only evening.

For those wondering why someone who doesn’t drink might spend $12-plus on a mocktail when there are perfectly good (and cheap) sodas typically available on tap, here’s the truth: soda gets boring. Seltzer gets boring. Water is boring, no matter how bubbly. Just because someone doesn’t want to drink alcohol doesn’t mean they hate flavor, and an extensive mocktail menu takes the awkwardness (and tedium) out of ordering four Diet Cokes on a first date.

Whether you’re taking an autumnal break from drinking for Sober October, looking further into the future at a prospective Dry January, or want a spot to hang out where no one will tumble into you as you wait for the bathroom, a dry establishment like Soft Bar may be the ideal evening scene for you. Here’s what my night was like at an alcohol-free bar in a city known for its love of booze.

In High Spirits

Founded by Carl Radke of Bravo’s hit show Summer House, Soft Bar hits the scene as the third bar currently operating in New York City to exclusively serve mocktails and nonalcoholic beer and wine, preceded by Mockingbird in Park Slope, Brooklyn, and Hekate Café & Elixir Lounge in the East Village neighborhood of Manhattan. In an episode of the Viall Files podcast, Radke describes Soft Bar, which is located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, as “not a ‘sober [bar],’ we just don’t serve alcohol.” An all-or-nothing approach always felt too extreme to apply to my own drinking, and, as a dry-curious person (a term that I better relate to than the more commonly used “sober curious”), this seemed like my kind of spot.

@softbarcafe A soft launch for the books! We’ve been having the best time celebrating with our friends, family, and community, and can’t wait to officially open our doors to everyone next week. Come as you are to Soft Bar, starting 9/17. Cheers 🥂 📍200 Banker St, Brooklyn, NY 11222 #softbar #softbarcafe @Carl Radke ♬ 1901 - Instrumental - Phoenix

Soft Bar opened to the public on September 18, seemingly fulfilling its promise to serve as a mindful consumption bar and café. People were certainly consuming nonalcoholic beverages, though the mindfulness is harder to gauge. (I didn’t see a single person throwing up on the sidewalk or crying outside the gender-neutral bathroom, at the very least.) As a local who probably sits comfortably in Soft Bar’s target age and lifestyle demo, I appreciated this more mature vibe.

Many people, particularly in younger generations, have adopted a “soberish” stance to reduce the risks that accompany alcohol consumption and to live a healthier lifestyle. While my own drinking was never problematic, and I don’t use any other illicit substances, I’m thrilled to avoid hangovers and save money. This is especially helpful in New York City, where the cost of living is notoriously high. Whether you hang out at bars or not, having an active social life can rapidly eat into your budget, and for those who binge drink, this spending can utterly skyrocket.

As Gen Z leads a new nightlife movement of “Soft Clubbing” that recenters nightlife culture’s focus from inebriated partying to clear-headed, in-the-moment fun, it’s now actually considered cool to be straightedge. Now, places like Soft Bar are riding the wave of health consciousness among U.S. consumers and acting as a pregaming spot for activities like dry raves. These hotspots also make excellent options for people who are pregnant, take medication that interacts poorly with alcohol, are in recovery (or want to be), or are avoiding alcohol for any other reason. Here, they can enjoy a well-crafted drink with others without fear or judgment.

All Buzz—Without the Booze

While Soft Bar’s thrice-delayed opening night meant my sober friends couldn’t join me, I was surprised to find myself in good company as a solo patron. While showing up alone to any social setting, especially a bar, can trigger my anxiety, Soft Bar’s amiable staff and friendly crowd made the experience far more fun.

When I’m at a bar, I’ll typically order a seltzer with lemon, or maybe a Shirley Temple, if I’m feeling fancy—very suave, I know—but Soft Bar’s menu was stacked with options. Its concoctions featured a wide range of ingredients, with savory, spicy, and earthy notes, such as Thai basil, tomato, black tea, and cherry sarsaparilla.

I ordered a Golden Hour mocktail from the bartender; it felt appropriate, given that I arrived around sunset. It was zesty and sweet and comprised of wilderton citrus, prima pavé rosé champagne, fiji apple, orange, and pink peppercorn shrub—a far cry from the banal soft drinks non-drinkers usually rely on by default.

A booze-free mocktail—one of many on Soft Bar's menu. Aaron Barksdale

The drinks are affordable, too, with the most expensive being a nonalcoholic red blend at $16.74 a glass, while everything else ranges from $6 to $12. The priciest thing I picked up, which turned out to be my favorite of the night, was a $16 Shine On, a complex mocktail made with Seedlip Spice, passionfruit, elderflower, champagne, and rose and lemon verbena, dusted with ashwagandha and garnished with a frozen Outshine fruit bar.

I found myself nursing my first mocktail, as though I might actually get tipsy by downing it in a single swig. This abundance of caution had the pleasant side effect of allowing me to savor the intricate flavors with each sip.

Eventually, I worked up the nerve to start a conversation with the other softies present. The first two women I spoke to said they were not sober but were Bravo fans who wanted to support Radke’s venture.

Radke, who has been very transparent about his journey to sobriety from both drugs and alcohol beginning in 2021, was actually at the bar that night. For a brief moment, I observed him speaking to a few people I assumed he knew, but there was no influencer fan fair of walking around and taking selfies with patrons; in true New York fashion, no one made a fuss about being in the presence of a celebrity.

When I asked a group of young women whether any of them were Summer House fans, one replied, “I think I’ve heard of them…is that a band?” Interestingly, rather than attracting a clientele solely because of its founder’s notoriety, it was clear that most people drawn to Soft Bar were simply looking for an alternative to their usual bars.

Soft Bar is a far cry from the neighborhood’s many dives, with their sticky wooden floors and gum stuck to the undersides of the tables. Here, the ambiance is luxurious. There are green velvet benches to sit on, marble tabletops to drink at, and high ceilings and exposed-bulb mood lighting to enhance the space’s overall atmosphere. It’s also a pretty great coworking space during the day—a designation very few boozy bars can claim.

@softbarcafe From coffee to coworking to soft cocktails, we have everything you need to visit us at any time of day (even a private call room 📞 for remote meetings)! Open daily starting at 7am ☀️ Come visit us soon. #greenpoint #williamsburg #brooklyn #softbar ♬ bummin out - choppy.wav