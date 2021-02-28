CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Myanmar Cops Kill 18 Protesters in Most Vicious Clampdown Yet
DEMOCRACY DEATH SPIRAL
Read it at New York Times
Security forces in Myanmar shot and killed at least 18 protesters on Sunday in the largest demonstrations since the military coup a month ago, according to the United Nations. Daily protests have been gaining speed as the military toughens its response with a more aggressive approach, using live ammunition and carrying out arrests. In the city of Dawei, in the southern part of the country, police opened fire on a large crowd, killing three and injuring more than 50 protesters. In Yangon, a 23-year-old was shot and in Mandalay, a 44-year-old died in hospital from gunshot wounds after he tried to flee police. On Feb. 1, the military ousted the civilian government led by Daw Aung San Suu Kyi.