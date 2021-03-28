Myanmar Generals Partied as Protesters Mourned Their Dead
OUTRAGEOUS
The same evening the U.S. and other nations accused Myanmar’s security forces of a “reign of terror” over the killing of around 100 pro-democracy protesters on Saturday, coup leader Min Aung Hlaing and threw a lavish party for his generals to celebrate Armed Forces Day, according to the BBC. On Sunday, as mourners buried their dead, the same military officers opened fire at the funerals.
More than a dozen nations have condemned the Myanmar military’s brutal attacks that have killed more than 400 protesters since the military coup ousted the democratically elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy on Feb. 1. On Sunday, the U.S., U.K., Japan, and Australia were among the signatories of a statement condemning the continued violence. “A professional military follows international standards for conduct and is responsible for protecting—not harming—the people it serves,” the statement said.
On Saturday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused the military of “sacrificing the lives of the people to serve the few.” Protesters were on the streets again Sunday.