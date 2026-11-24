The Trump administration is playing vague about a staggering windfall into a government bank account.

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A government bank account often used by President Donald Trump for his vanity projects in Washington, D.C., received a massive infusion of money from an unknown source, a new report has revealed.

A National Park Service account used to fund Trump’s myriad passion projects received about $300 million in September, documents reviewed by The New York Times revealed. The financial reports do not identify the source of the funds nor their intended purpose.

President Donald Trump self-soothed after the midterm blue tsunami by focusing on the construction of his White House ballroom. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The bank account was originally set up to collect donations for national parks and previously received less than $100 million per year.

Since Trump returned to office last year, however, the account has received about $790 million, which the president has tapped for construction of his swanky White House ballroom, repairs to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, and his planned Arc de Trump.

Trump also wants a triumphal arch in Washington, D.C. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

The cash infusion was flagged to The Times by Tony Irish, a longtime lawyer for the Department of the Interior who now serves as senior counsel for the watchdog group Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility.

Irish said documents showed that the Interior Department, the parent agency of the National Park Service, expected to receive $50 million in donations in September. Instead, it got a whopping $347 million.

Trump tore down the historic East Wing to make way for his ballroom. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Irish stressed that the shroud of secrecy over the funds makes it difficult to determine if there are conflicts of interest.

“Are the donors seeking certain government benefits?” he told The Times. “We just don’t know, because of the lack of transparency.”

The president has also touted his new helipad. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Last month, The Washington Post revealed that top donors to Trump’s vanity projects include tech giants Apple, NVIDIA, Google, Microsoft, as well as defense contractor Lockheed Martin.

When reached for comment, an Interior Department spokesperson lavished praise on Trump without addressing questions about the source or purpose of the mysterious funds.

“President Donald J. Trump has done more to make our nation’s capital a shining beacon than any other president in the history of this country,” the spokesperson said. “While other administrations have let the city fall into decay, President Trump has made Washington, D.C. Safe and Beautiful again and we should all be grateful to have an expert builder in the White House.”

“The Department is proud of the work being carried out by our National Park Service to ensure this iconic city can be enjoyed for not only our 250th, but for many generations to come,” the spokesperson added. “Across Washington, D.C., residents and visitors have been excited to see the streets are safe and the city revitalized to the grand destination it was meant to be.”