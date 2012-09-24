N. Korea Halts Launch Pad

CHEAT SHEET
New satellite imagery obtained by the Associated Press reveals that North Korea has halted construction on a launch pad that could be used for intercontinental-range rocket testing, pushing back the completion of the planned project for up to two years. Heavy rains could be to blame for the delay. An existing launch pad at the same Pyongyang complex is being renovated for use in possible future rocket tests. While North Korea has conducted nuclear tests twice in the past six years, experts say that the country has yet to develop the technology needed to shrink nuclear weapons to the size needed for long-range missiles.