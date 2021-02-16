NAACP, Congressman Sue Trump for Allegedly Conspiring With Right-Wing Extremists in Capitol Attack
‘HARASSMENT AND THREATS’
A new lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Washington on Tuesday accuses former President Trump—and Rudy Giuliani—of conspiring with the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to prevent the congressional vote count on Jan. 6. The lawsuit, filed by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and the NAACP, claims that all four parties were “employing intimidation, harassment, and threats” ahead of the Capitol riot in an attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election.
It cites the Civil Rights Act of 1871, also known as the Ku Klux Klan Act, which was meant to protect the civil rights of African Americans and others, especially in the face of violence. A Trump adviser denied the allegations. “President Trump did not plan, produce or organize the Jan. 6 rally on the Ellipse,” Jason Miller said in a statement. “President Trump did not incite or conspire to incite any violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6.”