Naked Swimmer Arrested at Kendall Jenner’s House: Report
A man was arrested Sunday for sneaking onto Kendall Jenner’s property and trying to skinny dip in her pool, according to TMZ. Citing law enforcement sources, the outlet said the 27-year-old suspect began knocking on Jenner’s windows around 2 a.m. while yelling her name. He then apparently stripped off his clothes and attempted to take a swim. Jenner’s security guards detained the intruder and held him for cops, who charged him with misdemeanor trespassing. He was reportedly released from jail due to COVID-19 protocols.
On Monday, a judge issued a temporary restraining order against a 24-year-old stalker whom Jenner claimed traveled across the country to kill her. According to TMZ, an LAPD detective informed Jenner of the alleged stalker’s plan, which was to buy a gun on the black market and shoot her and then himself. In 2018, another alleged stalker got onto Jenner’s property twice before being deported to Canada.