PIT STOP Nancy Pelosi’s Husband, 86, Jailed for 36 Minutes Over Hit-and-Run Paul Pelosi was sentenced to a day in jail after a misdemeanor hit-and-run this summer but was let out early. Danny Moloshok/REUTERS/Danny Moloshok # 2

Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, spent less than 40 minutes in Napa County Jail—despite being sentenced to a full day for his hit-and-run this summer. TMZ reports that the 86-year-old was booked in at 10:28 a.m. on Monday. He walked out 36 minutes later, at 11:04 a.m. Authorities have not revealed why he was released from jail early. Pelosi was charged with a misdemeanor hit-and-run in July, after he collided with an unoccupied parked car in California’s wine country. The AP reports that he stopped briefly before allegedly driving away, violating a state law that requires drivers involved in accidents to stop and provide their vehicle and license information. Officers said no alcohol was involved. Pelosi pleaded no contest. He previously pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in another crash in Napa County. He was placed on three years of probation. Pelosi also had his driver’s license suspended for six months, had to complete a 10-day work program and pay restitution of $11,191.14 to the owner of the vehicle he crashed into.

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