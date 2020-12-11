Nashville’s Health Chief Quits After Fury From Lawmakers
FAIL
Nashville’s public health director quit this week after criticism of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and a report that substantiated allegations of sexism. Dr. Michael Caldwell was already facing pressure from lawmakers for his poor attendance record and lack of communication around the coronavirus pandemic. Then an HR investigation released Wednesday found he’d behaved in a sexist way and harassed employees of the department. The most damning allegation substantiated in the report was that Caldwell got into a disagreement with a female employee and decided he wanted her fired. “You know she is pregnant, and I wonder if that isn’t impacting her emotional stability,” Caldwell apparently said on a phone call. On Thursday, 21 local lawmakers signed a letter calling for Caldwell to be fired. When the Board of Health indicated they would fire him, Caldwell quit. Although it’s effective immediately, he’ll continue to act as an advisor through the end of the year.