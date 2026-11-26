The statistician says there is a real possibility that the president does not complete his second term.

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Political analyst Nate Silver believes President Donald Trump may well be impeached and removed from the White House this term.

Silver, who called the 2008 election with stunning accuracy, invoked prediction markets as he made the ominous warning to Trump, 80, on the Still Counting podcast on Wednesday.

Silver, 48, says Trump’s open involvement in the Nvidia scandal—and the calls of corruption surrounding it—has prompted even more ill feeling toward the president.

Silver made the call on the Still Counting podcast on Wednesday. Still Counting

Silver says Trump’s impeachment by a Democratic-majority House and a conviction by the Senate is “entirely reasonable.”

“If he is aiding and abetting, he could absolutely get removed by the Senate,” Silver said.

“I don’t think so. I just don’t think so,” his co-host, Clare Malone, snapped back.

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“Like there’s no bottom here,” Silver responded. “When his, if his, approval keeps going down at the rate it is, he’s going to be at whatever 29 percent by the end of next year.”

“And like if he’s doing s--t to like profit off selling advance chips to China, abso-f-----g-lutely literally he could be—and he should be [impeached]. He should be.”

Democrats will take control of the House and the Senate in January after a midterm disaster for the Republican Party.

Rep. Jamie Raskin is the Maryland Democrat who is poised to lead the House Judiciary Committee. He also ran the impeachment trial against Trump over the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Trump personally intervened to get Jensen Huang reinstated to his job at Nvidia. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

He says an impeachment trial is not as close as some might expect.

“I think Donald Trump would love us to organize a campaign of impeachment against him right now because he thinks that’s his last hope for rallying the dwindling MAGA base at this point,” he told Politico earlier this week.

Trump appears to have a similar stance.

“I think it would destroy the Democratic Party if they did that, because it would be impeachment for no reason,” he said to reporters a day after the GOP’s midterm wipeout. “For what? For having a successful country?”