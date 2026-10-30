SILVER BULLET Nate Silver Makes Bold Senate Call Days Before Election “It’s 79 in the Senate,” the polling expert said.

Polling guru Nate Silver says Democrats have a nearly 8-in-10 chance of capturing the Senate in Tuesday’s midterms.

Updating his model on YouTube show The Argument, the Silver Bulletin founder addressed how a three-way contest in Montana—where Independent Seth Bodnar faces Democrat Alani Bankhead and Republican Kurt Alme—had artificially skewed calculations.

His algorithm previously classified Bodnar as a standalone third-party entrant, failing to factor in how Bodnar and Bankhead draw from an overlapping electorate or that a Bodnar victory would effectively count as a Democratic vote in the Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Silver predicted Barack Obama’s 2012 election victory with startling precision, correctly calling every state. Brad Penner/Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports/via REUTERS Connect

In short, this spelled good news for the Dems—and potential disaster for Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s 79 in the Senate,” Silver noted, updating the percentage chance of the Democrats gaining control of the Senate, although he said changes to the Alaska race featuring Democrat Mary Peltola and Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan could bring that down.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“We’re gonna revise Alaska later tonight, and that might bring me down to like 78 or 77. But like, yeah, we’re in the mid to high 70s, right?”

“And that’s a little bit higher in prediction markets, but like I, I feel, I feel decent about that actually,” he added, noting that the refined figures remain grounded despite standing above general market odds.

Silver predicted Barack Obama’s 2012 election victory with startling precision, correctly calling all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. This built on his breakout performance in the 2008 presidential election, where his model correctly predicted 49 out of 50 states, missing only Indiana.

Silver’s models could spell bad news for Trump. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

The revised modeling comes as Trump struggles to counter economic anxiety on the campaign trail, repeatedly insisting that surging inflation concerns are merely a “fake” narrative pushed by political opponents.

While delivering remarks to supporters in North Carolina, the 80-year-old president shrugged off rising costs while chastising Republicans who voice public alarm over elevated prices.

“You have a little higher. It’s a very inexpensive price to pay for what we’ve done,” Trump told the crowd. “Remember that. It’s a little more. Frankly, even if it was a lot more.”

With final pre-election campaigning drawing to a close, Trump abruptly scrapped scheduled in-person rallies in Kansas and Iowa, opting instead for a series of tele-rallies.

The decision sparked immediate speculation, culminating in a fierce outburst when a Reuters reporter pressed him on whether fatigue or health concerns played a role in canceling the Midwestern stops.

“You are disgusting,” Trump snapped at the journalist, dismissing the inquiry. “Put yourself in shape. You look like hell.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register