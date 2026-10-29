CHAIN REACTION Nate Silver Reveals Warning Sign for GOP in Deep-Red State Silver sees a troubling sign for Republicans across the country in one state’s unexpected polling. Colin McPherson/Corbis via Getty Images

If Democrats are competitive in deep-red South Carolina, polling guru Nate Silver says Republicans have a much bigger problem on their hands next week.

Silver laid out how South Carolina could be in play for Democrats—and how that spells trouble for Republicans well beyond the state’s borders—in his Silver Bulletin Substack after a stunning New York Times/Siena poll dropped Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poll found nepo GOP senator Darline Graham and Democrat Annie Andrews tied at 48 percent in the Palmetto state, which President Donald Trump won by 18 points in 2024.

President Donald Trump helped put Darline Graham over the top in the GOP primary, but she has failed to shake doubts about her strength as a candidate. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Silver cautioned that he has a “reflexive concern about taking the bull case on Democrats in South Carolina,” pointing to Democrat Jaime Harrison’s 10-point loss to Graham’s late brother Lindsey Graham in 2020 despite polls showing a much tighter race, and the state’s “inelastic” electorate, with few swing voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

But he noted that South Carolina’s competitiveness—regardless of the outcome—is an ominous sign for Republicans in other swing races where Democrats are already leading.

Annie Andrews is one of several Democratic candidates in deep-red states who are polling surprisingly well. Sam Wolfe/REUTERS

Noting unusually high Black voter turnout in Louisiana’s early voting, he wrote, “Indeed, the fact that we’re talking about South Carolina — and even a little bit about Louisiana — and not talking much about the Senate races in North Carolina and Georgia might tell you something.”

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

North Carolina and Georgia may be swing states, but Democrats have opened sizable leads in both Senate races.

Silver argued that Democrats are most likely guaranteed to take control of the Senate should the race in South Carolina turn out to be as close as polls indicate.

Play Video

“If the polls are accurate about red-state performance, Democrats could pick up South Carolina if they’re having a fantastic night, but at that point they’ve probably already won Texas and so forth and have more than enough seats in hand,” he wrote.

One sign that this year could differ from Democrats’ 2020 disappointment in South Carolina, Silver wrote, is that the final NYT/Siena poll that year showed Jaime Harrison trailing Lindsey Graham by 6 points, while this year’s final poll puts the candidates neck and neck.

Still, he said Democrats will need to “max out on every factor: turnout and persuasion.” Silver’s polling average shows Graham leading Andrews by 1.5 points.

“Democrats will need basically everything to go right there: first, a serious outperformance for Andrews based on candidate quality and second, turnout patterns that look much different than South Carolina has experienced in the recent past,” he wrote.

Graham, 62, “shows some sign of weakness,” he said, citing her relatively tepid support among Republicans, her debate-stage blunders, and inexperience.

He called Andrews, 45, a “decent-to-good” candidate, but said, “nothing here screams ‘electoral superstar,’ at least not until and unless she prevails next week.”

“This race is mostly about Graham’s weaknesses—and the possibility of a very strong turnout for Democrats,” he said.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register