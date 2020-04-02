National Parks Service Closes Grand Canyon After Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The National Park Service announced Wednesday that it would close the Grand Canyon until further notice after a concessions employee who lived at the park tested positive for the new coronavirus. The canyon drew large crowds over the weekend, much to the chagrin of rangers and park personnel, who complained that the Park Service refused to shut down in order to keep up appearances. “We feel our boss is not meeting up with our pleas... It’s political, to keep up the image,” one Grand Canyon ranger previously told The Daily Beast.