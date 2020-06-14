Natural Gas Truck Explosion Kills 19, Injures 170 in China

Read it at BBC
At least 19 people were killed and more than 170 injured after a tanker truck transporting natural gas exploded on a busy highway in a village in Zhejiang province, China. The explosion damaged buildings and propelled the tanker truck into a factory, causing a second explosion. More than 2,600 rescue workers were deployed to the crash site to look for survivors and victims. The company that owns the tanker truck has been fined 11 times in recent years over health and safety issues, according to the BBC.