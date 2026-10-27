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WALKING ON CLOUDS

I Finally Found a Pair of Stylish Boots That Don’t Sacrifice Comfort

Plus, they’re on sale right now.

Naturalizer Deesha Knee High Boots Review

Roosa Rahkonen/Scouted/The Daily Beast/Roosa Rahkonen.

By Roosa Rahkonen

The Looker selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

When fall kicked off this year, I decided it was time to search for a pair of chic boots I could actually walk in (without limping by the end of the day).

For over a month, I’d struggled with minor foot pain from getting my daily 10,000 steps in the wrong shoes. I’d tried plenty of allegedly “comfortable” heels over the summer that left me in pain, so I didn’t have high expectations.

Still, I wasn’t ready to switch to flats; I usually wear some kind of heels to the office (and to after-work errands, events, etc.). In other words, I’m often in heels for over 10 hours straight, and the pain (and blisters) started to catch up to me.

I tested out the Naturalizer Deesha Knee High Boot on a two-mile walk in New York City.

I tested out the Naturalizer Deesha Knee High Boot on a two-mile walk in New York City.

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I first spotted the Naturalizer Deesha Knee High Boot on a stylish woman at a work event. I asked her what pair of shoes she was wearing, and she told me the exact style and colorway.

When I got home, I searched for the boot and, to my surprise, it was still in stock. Better yet, the pair had tons of glowing reviews calling it “ultra-comfortable.”

Sure, I was looking for a pair that was painless, walkable, and easy to break in, but I’m used to suffering for chic footwear. I figured that, at worst, I would get an elegant pair of knee-high boots for fall; at best, they’d also be comfortable.

TK

The boots were comfortable on my feet, and I got compliments for them, too.

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When the boots arrived, I first noticed the leather’s premium quality and the detail in the finishes, including the sturdy side zipper and flared heels.

What impressed me the most, though, was the fit when I tried them on: I instantly felt how the boots supported my arch and heel, and how soft the bottoms felt.

Naturalizer
$230

Naturalizer Deesha Knee High Boot in Chocolate Bar Leather

These dressy boots feature a sculpted insole for a more contoured fit, a breathable lining to help keep moisture and odor at bay, and open-cell foam cushioning for cloud-like comfort.
Shop Now Naturalizer
Shop Now DSW

I decided to put my new boots to the ultimate comfort test and walk my usual two miles to our New York City office in them (I packed tennis shoes in my bag just in case, of course).

The difference between the heeled boots I usually wear and this pair was remarkable. Despite having a 2 1/8-inch heel, they’re designed with a foam cushion that softens every step, making them ultra-comfortable and blister-proof.

TK

I was impressed by the quality of my new boots.

The Daily Beast

I not only walked to the office without pain, but I also spent the entire day in the boots and walked another two miles after work for a grocery run. At no point did I consider switching to my tennis shoes.

When I got home, I knew these were my new go-to boots. It’s no surprise that these boots are one of Naturalizer’s bestsellers.

TK

I wore the pair to the office on many days.

The Daily Beast

The Deesha Knee-High Boots come in black leather, mahogany brown suede, dark brown snake-print leather, and dark red crocodile-print leather.

I chose the chocolate hue, figuring it would pair with most of my fall wardrobe.

Naturalizer
$230

Naturalizer Deesha Knee High Boot in Mahogany Brown Suede

Along with next-level comfort, these boots are also made for walking. They feature an anti-slip outsole and a hidden gore for flexibility.
Shop Now Naturalizer
Shop Now Amazon

The Deesha boots are also available in medium and wide shoe widths for a more bespoke fit and added comfort. Unlike many knee-high boots designed to fit snugly around the calf, they’re available in four calf widths: narrow, medium, wide, and extra wide.

I put the boots on again the next day, and they fit as well as the first time. The leather contoured to my calves comfortably and didn’t stretch or lose shape after I wore them straight for ten hours.

Fast forward two weeks, and I’ve worn these boots more than a handful of times. In fact, it’s hard to find any reason to wear my old heeled boots ever again.

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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