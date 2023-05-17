New York Limo Operator Convicted for 2018 Crash That Killed 20
CLOSURE
The operator of a limo company involved in a deadly 2018 crash that killed 20 people in Schoharie, New York was convicted Wednesday in connection with the incident. Nauman Hussain was found guilty on 20 counts of second-degree manslaughter for the accident, which was caused by the limo’s shoddy maintenance work, which sent it barreling, brakeless, down a long hill at more than 100 m.p.h. prior to impact. All 17 passengers, two bystanders and the driver—who wasn’t licensed to drive such a large limo—were killed. The trial was delayed for years, partly due to the pandemic, but wrapped up surprisingly quickly once it started. Prosecutors rested Monday after just six days in a trial that was expected to last up to six weeks. Hussain could face up to 15 years in prison when he's sentenced.