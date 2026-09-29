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COURT TROUBLE

NBA Champion Arrested Over Family Violence Causing Injury

The basketball player has a history of violence.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) poses during Cavs Media Day at Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Scott Galvin/Scott R. Galvin, USA TODAY Sports

By Lauren Hartley

Retired NBA champion J.R. Smith, 41, was arrested on Tuesday in Hunt County, Texas, on a charge of assault involving family violence and causing bodily injury. Smith is being held in the Hunt County Detention Center, and no bond appears to have been set. Smith spent 16 seasons in the NBA, winning championships with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and the L.A. Lakers in 2020. He has been married to Shirley “Jewel” Smith since 2016, though he had a son with actress Candice Patton in 2024. Smith and Shirley have two daughters together, Dakota and Denver, and each has a child from a previous relationship. Smith has been in trouble with the law before, previously serving 24 days in jail for pleading guilty to reckless driving in connection with a 2007 crash that killed his close friend, 21-year-old Andre Bell. In 2020, video footage obtained by TMZ showed Smith beating up a man in Los Angeles who allegedly smashed his car window. “One of these motherf--king white boys didn’t know where he was going and broke my f--king window in my truck,” the two-time NBA champ said in a video. “I chased him down and whooped his ass.”

Read it at TMZ

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