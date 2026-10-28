SKIN IN THE GAME NBA Champion and Girlfriend Join OnlyFans The two-time Los Angeles Lakers champion promoted the new venture on Instagram. Marc Piasecki/Getty Images # 2

Lamar Odom is now the first NBA player to join OnlyFans, a subscription-based website mostly known for adult content. The two-time NBA champion for the Los Angeles Lakers promoted the account on his Instagram story, shirtless in a pool, writing, “Let’s chat,” with a water-droplets emoji over his swim shorts. Odom, 46, wrote in his OnlyFans bio, “You’ve seen me on the court… Now get to know the REAL me.” “People hear OnlyFans and automatically think one thing, but I’m not here to tell you what you will or won’t see,” Odom told TMZ. He continued, saying he’s an open book, and that “there are some chapters people haven’t seen yet.” Odom played 14 years in the NBA. He signed with the New York Knicks in 2014, but the team waived him because he couldn’t “uphold the team’s professional standards and physical conditioning requirements.” During that time, he was going through substance-abuse issues, high-profile marital issues with Khloe Kardashian, and a DUI arrest. After another DUI this past January, Odom celebrated 100 days sober in May. “With God’s grace, the love of the people around me, and a commitment to myself, I’m still standing,” the former NBA star wrote on Instagram.

Lamar Odom promotes his OnlyFans. Instagram

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