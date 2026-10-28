 Skip to main content
SKIN IN THE GAME

NBA Champion and Girlfriend Join OnlyFans

The two-time Los Angeles Lakers champion promoted the new venture on Instagram.

Lamar Odom and his girlfriend, Rachel Bradley, attend the official signing ceremony for Gabon's participation contract for Expo 2030 Riyadh on September 28, 2026.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

By Reagin von Lehe

Lamar Odom is now the first NBA player to join OnlyFans, a subscription-based website mostly known for adult content. The two-time NBA champion for the Los Angeles Lakers promoted the account on his Instagram story, shirtless in a pool, writing, “Let’s chat,” with a water-droplets emoji over his swim shorts. Odom, 46, wrote in his OnlyFans bio, “You’ve seen me on the court… Now get to know the REAL me.” “People hear OnlyFans and automatically think one thing, but I’m not here to tell you what you will or won’t see,” Odom told TMZ. He continued, saying he’s an open book, and that “there are some chapters people haven’t seen yet.” Odom played 14 years in the NBA. He signed with the New York Knicks in 2014, but the team waived him because he couldn’t “uphold the team’s professional standards and physical conditioning requirements.” During that time, he was going through substance-abuse issues, high-profile marital issues with Khloe Kardashian, and a DUI arrest. After another DUI this past January, Odom celebrated 100 days sober in May. “With God’s grace, the love of the people around me, and a commitment to myself, I’m still standing,” the former NBA star wrote on Instagram.

Lamar Odom promotes his OnlyFans.

Lamar Odom promotes his OnlyFans.

Instagram

Read it at New York Post

CHEAT SHEET

Director of Cult Horror Film Dead at 88

NBA Champion and Girlfriend Join OnlyFans

Pop Star Hospitalized After Mystery Health Scare

Oscar-Winning Director Teases New Elizabeth Holmes Interview

Busted United Passenger Gives Boozy Defense for Hijack Scare

U.S. Cruise Ship Passengers Booted Off Early Thanks to Trump

SEE MORE CHEATS