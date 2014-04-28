NBA Players: Ban Sterling From Playoffs

CHEAT SHEET
The National Basketball Association said Monday it will hold a press conference Tuesday to talk about its investigation of Clippers' owner Donald Sterling after racist remarks attributed to him were released over the weekend. Meanwhile, a representative for the NBA players' union, Sacramento mayor and ex-player Kevin Johnson, reportedly told Commissioner Adam Silver that players want to ban Sterling from future playoff games and to impose the maximum punishment against him. At Sunday night's playoff game, Clippers players wore their workout uniforms inside-out to obscure the team logo as a sign of protest. The team lost 118-97 to the Golden State Warriors.