NBA Postpones Rockets-Thunder Season Debut Because of COVID-19 Protocol
It took less than 24 hours from the first tip-off for an NBA game to be postponed due to COVID-19. Wednesday night’s season opener for the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder was delayed by the league after it determined that not enough Rockets players were eligible, due to COVID-19 contact tracing. Rockets star James Harden, a former league MVP, was recently spotted partying maskless at a club. As for the Thunder, it’s a sad case of deja vu; they were victims of the first NBA game to be canceled by the virus, way back in March, as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus just hours before they were scheduled to play.