NBC Ad Boss Resigns Amid Chatter About Taking Over Twitter
NBCUniversal’s global advertising chief, Linda Yaccarino, has resigned from the company amid reports that she is in talks to take over Twitter for Elon Musk, CNBC reported on Friday morning. Yaccarino’s exit comes a day after Musk tweeted that he has found a new CEO for the social-media site he’s wrecked and that this mystery woman will take over in about six weeks when he steps down to be Twitter’s executive chair and chief technology officer. The Wall Street Journal later reported that Yaccarino—whose Twitter posts have been quite flattering of Musk in recent months—was that pick.