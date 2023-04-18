NBC Union Fires Back After Report Detailing Internal Anti-Union Training Scenario
‘DEEPLY DISAPPOINTING’
The NBC Digital NewsGuild lambasted NBC News after Bloomberg reported that an internal training scenario instructed NBCUniversal managers on how to defeat union drives. “It’s deeply disappointing to see NBC going to such extreme lengths to stop employees from exercising our legal rights to organize for a safer newsroom, and their anti-union bias didn’t disappear when our union was successfully certified,” the guild said in a statement. “This is just the latest example of NBC using underhanded and illegal tactics to undermine our demands for equitable pay, a voice in our newsrooms, and just cause job protections.” NBC told Bloomberg the training scenario was “in no way representative of NBCUniversal’s views around employees choosing to organize.” “To the contrary, at NBCUniversal we respect an employee’s right to organize and train managers on how to appropriately and lawfully work with employees if they decide to undertake this process,” the company said.