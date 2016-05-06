NC Governor Apologizes to Springsteen

North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory apologized to Bruce Springsteen on Thursday after insinuating the rock star canceled an April show in Greensboro for financial—rather than political—reasons. When Springsteen called off the performance, it came soon after the March 23 signing of the North Carolina anti-LGBT “bathroom bill.” “Some things are more important than a rock show, and this fight against prejudice and bigotry—which is happening as I write—is one of them,” he wrote. However, McCrory told a local radio program that the singer instead made the decision for financial reasons—because he’d only sold 8,000 tickets. McCrory said: “By the way, they only had 8,000 tickets sold. With all respect, Bruce doesn’t mention that. They didn’t quite get the tickets sales they wanted, might have had something to do with it.” Andrew Brown, a spokesman for the concert venue, said it had sold more than 15,000 tickets for the show and that it was nearly sold out. “No idea where 8,000 may have come from.” Thursday night, McCrory said in a PolitiFact interview that he was sorry for getting the number wrong.
