NCAA 2017 Championship Gonzaga v. North Carolina: How to Watch the Live Stream Online

It all ends here.

After two nail-biting games, we’re down to the final teams of March Madness: Gonzaga and North Carolina. Last night we saw Gonzaga beat breakout star South Carolina with a 77-73 win. Meanwhile, North Carolina defeated Oregon in the last seconds of the 77-76 game.

Now, UNC is no stranger to the NCAA final matchup–the Tar Heels are going for their sixth NCAA title . Gonzaga, however, is another story. While they are March Madness veterans this will be their first appearance in an NCAA championship game.

This is a matchup you will not want to miss. All the action is happening Monday, April 3rd at 9pm ET on CBS. And if you don’t have cable you can catch the live stream from the NCAA here.