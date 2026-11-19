SEA SICK Nearly 150 Suddenly Fall Sick on Cruise From Hell A mystery bug caused vomiting and diarrhea. Stringer ./REUTERS # 1

More than a hundred passengers on a Caribbean cruise fell ill with a vomiting and diarrhea bug. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 134 passengers fell ill with the gastrointestinal illness on the Caribbean Princess, which is on a cruise from Florida to the Caribbean and Central America. According to the report, 14 crew members also fell ill. The cause of the outbreak is unknown, and the cruise line is investigating and isolating sick passengers. Princess Cruises, the vessel’s owner, said the crew “responded promptly by implementing enhanced sanitation protocols across the ship, including comprehensive cleaning and disinfection measures.” The CDC said that while the exact cause of the illness is unclear, vomiting bugs on cruise liners are often caused by norovirus, a highly infectious illness spread through contact with contaminated food, surfaces, or water, or through infected people. The vessel departed Fort Lauderdale on November 11 and is due to return on November 23.

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