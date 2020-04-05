CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Nebraska Doctors Beg Gov. Ricketts for More Restrictions

    WHAT’S THE HOLDUP?

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Mike Theiler/AFP via Getty

    Doctors in Nebraska’s coronavirus hot zone are begging Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has refused to issue a stay-at-home order, to put more restrictions in place. Forty-five doctors from Grand Island—where cases exploded from two to 47 in a week—signed a letter to the Republican, according to the Omaha World-Herald. Ricketts is one of just eight governors in the nation who have resisted statewide lockdowns. He says it’s not needed because the number of cases across Nebraska has been steady in the last few days—but Grand Island doctors say that’s probably due to a lack of testing.

    Read it at Omaha World-Herald