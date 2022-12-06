Nebraska’s Guv Is Gunning for Ben Sasse’s Senate Seat
After reaching his term limit, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts confirmed Tuesday that he’s gunning for Sen. Ben Sasse’s seat when Sasse dips for his upcoming presidency at the University of Florida. Sasse officially sent in his resignation letter on Monday, saying that he’ll leave office on Jan. 8. Governor-elect Jim Pillen—who received a $1.3 million donation from Ricketts, who also endorsed Pillen to replace him—is set to appoint the person who will hold Sasse’s seat until Jan. 2025, according to KETV. “For me, it came down to a single question: How can I best serve the people of Nebraska and advance our conservative values?” Ricketts said in a statement confirming he’d put his hat in the ring for Sasse’s seat. “In Congress, we’re in a fight for the future of our nation, and it’s a fight we have to win.”