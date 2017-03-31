Netanyahu Orders New Settlement Slowdown

CHEAT SHEET
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Friday a slowdown for construction on land that Palestinians want for a state. The gesture, according to reports, was aimed at appeasing President Trump, who has requested that Israel make more of an effort to find peace with the Palestinians and ease up on disputed new settlements. At the same time, Netanyahu approved the construction of the first new settlement in West Bank in 20 years. He was reportedly compelled to demonstrate ceding to White House concerns that building settlements would potentially hinder the peace process. Netanyahu is reported to have told ministers he would take Trump’s position “into consideration.” No new outposts will be allowed, and construction will be limited to within settlement boundaries, local media reported.