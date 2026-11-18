‘WE KEEP ASKING WHY’ Netflix Actor, 38, Slapped Woman Before Drowning The actor’s father said his son didn’t appear distressed before the incident and thinks he might have made a rash decision. Alexander Haskin, Instagram # 3

A Netflix actor who appeared in the show You allegedly slapped a woman before jumping off the Santa Monica Pier to his death. The L.A. County Medical Examiner has not yet released the cause of death for Alexander Haskin, 38, but he is believed to have drowned. Officials responded to reports that a man had jumped off the Santa Monica Pier around 4:06 p.m. Monday. A body was pulled from the water around 50 minutes later. Witnesses said the man had been arguing with a woman before he slapped her and then jumped over the railings. Haskin’s father, Dana Haskin, said his son didn’t appear distressed before the incident and thinks that his son, who knew how to swim, might have made a rash decision in an emotional moment. “In the heat of the moment, who knows what a human brain can do?” Dana said. “It’s still a big mystery to us… we keep asking why.” Haskin also made brief appearances in The Rookie and Mayans M.C. as a background actor.

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