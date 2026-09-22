CLOSE CALL Netflix Star Reveals Brain Injury After Car Slams Into Him Clayton Conroy, who stars in Netflix’s “The Gringo Hunter,” says a car struck him while speeding at 100mph. Instagram/Screenshot

Clayton Conroy, who stars in Netflix’s The Gringo Hunter, has revealed he is recovering from a traumatic brain injury he sustained when a car going at least 100mph struck him in April. The 32-year-old, who plays “Padre Terry” on the hit show, says he also suffered a fractured hip and shoulder that has left him unable to walk for months. Conroy tells the Santa Cruz Sentinel he remembers seeing the headlights approaching him quickly just before he was struck in Los Angeles. “From there, I woke up in the hospital,” he said. His mother told the Sentinel that her son had not been drinking when he was hit. The driver police say struck Conroy has been identified as 19-year-old Noor El Deen Amr Soror, who was arrested in August and charged with felony reckless driving causing major injuries. “I’ve had time to think about a lot. Don’t take anything for granted,” Conroy wrote on Instagram, reflecting on his near-death experience. “Family will get you through anything. And justice isn’t given. You have to fight for it.”

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